Waukesha-based KDV Label names new chief financial officer

Waukesha-based KDV Label
, a label manufacturer for consumer end markets, has named Joseph Daubert
its chief financial officer.
Prior to joining KDV, Daubert held several leadership roles, including vice president of finance at Germantown-based Ellsworth Adhesives
, director of finance at Waukesha-based CentroMotion
, and vice president of finance for Osborn
at Milwaukee-based Jason Industries, Inc.
He also held senior finance positions at Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup
, where he oversaw reporting for Experis Brand and enterprise accounts across North America, as well as led financial analysis for the MBS Division.
“Joe brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance and a proven ability to elevate performance,” said Keith Walz
, chief executive officer of KDV Label. “His track record of delivering measurable results and building sustainable growth strategies will be instrumental as we continue to expand our operations and serve an ever-growing customer base.”
Daubert joins KDV Label in the middle of a major move as the manufacturer is constructing a new 117,000-square-foot headquarters
in Waukesha.
“I’m honored to join KDV Label at such an exciting time in its evolution,” said Daubert. “I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to unlock strategic growth opportunities and support operational excellence across the business.”
Daubert earned a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater in 2000.