Waukesha-based adult education provider Edcetera acquires online radiology school

Waukesha-based Edcetera, a provider of career education programs including online exam preparation, continuing education, and pre-licensure training, has acquired Pulse Radiology Institute, an online radiology school.

The acquisition combines Pulse Radiology Education’s didactic program and clinical placement services with Pulse Radiology Institute’s associate degree programs.

The combination creates a more comprehensive offering for anyone looking to start a career as an MRI technologist.

The Pulse Radiology Institute acquisition will also allow Edcetera to offer new associate degrees in allied health fields, including a new RN to BSN nursing degree that will debut in 2026.

“Pulse Radiology Institute opens a critical door for people who want to enter the medical imaging profession but don’t have prior health care experience,” said Nader Qaimari, CEO of Edcetera. “By bringing PRI into the Edcetera family, we can now offer a complete journey: from earning your associate degree to securing clinical placement and training, all within one connected ecosystem.”

Founded by Neil Huber, Pulse Radiology Institute was designed to make MRI education accessible to students seeking to enter the field, combining flexible online coursework with hands-on training.

“From the start, our mission at Pulse Radiology Institute has been to remove barriers of entry into the MRI profession,” said Huber. “Joining Edcetera allows us to reach more students, expand our clinical partnerships, and continue building programs that prepare graduates to thrive in a growing and vital health care sector.”

Pulse Radiology Institute will maintain its name and program structure. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.