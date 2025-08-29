Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Wantable chief operations officer adds president title

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
WantableJalem GetzTyson Ciepluch

Tyson Ciepluch Milwaukee-based personal styling service Wantable announced today that Tyson Ciepluch has been promoted to president and chief operations officer. Ciepluch joined Wantable in 2017 and has served as chief operations officer since 2019. During his tenure as COO, Ciepluch provided leadership for departments across the organization including fulfillment, styling,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.