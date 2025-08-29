Wantable chief operations officer adds president title

[caption id="attachment_619091" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Tyson Ciepluch
Milwaukee-based personal styling service Wantable
announced today that Tyson Ciepluch
has been promoted to president and chief operations officer.
Ciepluch joined Wantable in 2017 and has served as chief operations officer since 2019. During his tenure as COO, Ciepluch provided leadership for departments across the organization including fulfillment, styling, customer service, human resources, IT Infrastructure, Philippines operations, and finance.
“Tyson brings a remarkable blend of operational excellence and visionary leadership to Wantable,” said Jalem Getz
, CEO of Wantable. “His track record of driving growth and fostering innovation makes him the ideal person to guide Wantable into this next era.”
Prior to joining Wantable, Ciepluch practiced law for 12 years. He was a partner for Quarles & Brady from 2008-12, and an associate attorney with the Milwaukee-based law firm from 2005-07. He was a corporate attorney for Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup in 2008. He was an attorney for Milwaukee-based Davis & Kuelthau from 2002-05 and for Peterson, Johnson & Murray S.C. from 2001-02.