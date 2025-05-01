Wangard Partners names chief development officer

[caption id="attachment_611953" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm Wangard Partners
has named Eric Gumm
as its chief development officer.
Gumm will oversee Wangard's development pipeline, which includes multifamily, industrial and mixed-use projects.
"With over nine years of experience in commercial real estate, specializing in multifamily development, land acquisition and underwriting, (Gumm) brings a proven track record of delivering high-value projects and innovative strategies to the Wangard team" a Wednesday press release said.
Previously, Gumm was vice president of acquisitions at Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties
, which develops and operates multifamily properties nationally. There, he spearheaded the sourcing and approval of seven multifamily development opportunities, totaling 2,073 units and approximately $500 million in development costs across Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Iowa, Kansas and Kentucky, according to the release.
"Eric's deep expertise in multifamily development and his ability to navigate complex projects make him an invaluable addition to Wangard Partners," Wangard CEO Matt Moroney
said. "His strategic vision and leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping our future growth and delivering exceptional value to our investors, partners, and communities. Eric's appointment underscores Wangard Partners' dedication to attracting top talent to drive innovation and excellence in real estate development."