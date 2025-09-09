Wangard Partners expands minority ownership to three leaders

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Wangard Partners, a Wauwatosa-based real estate firm, has announced the addition of three leaders to its minority ownership group: Dave Riedel, Tim Voeller and Eric Gumm. The move reflects the company’s efforts to recognize internal leadership and expand its ownership structure, Wangard said in a press release. Riedel, who serves as development and acquisitions manager,

The move reflects the company’s efforts to recognize internal leadership and expand its ownership structure, Wangard said in a press release.

Riedel, who serves as development and acquisitions manager, has led efforts in site selection and project acquisitions, contributing to the company’s development pipeline. Voeller, vice president and general counsel, oversees legal strategy, governance and risk management. Gumm, the firm’s chief development officer, directs the company’s development activities across multifamily, industrial and mixed-use sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave, Tim and Eric into the Wangard ownership group," said Matt Moroney, CEO of Wangard. "Each of them has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to advancing our mission. Their contributions have been integral to our success, and their ownership stakes reflect both recognition of their impact and confidence in the role they will play in shaping Wangard's future."

With the addition of Riedel, Voeller, and Gumm, the minority ownership group now includes eight members. They join Jamie Wolski, Mark Lake, Megan Michuda, Julie Simcock and Landon Wirth. The firm's majority owners are Stewart Wangard, Burton Metz and Kyle Dieringer, as well as Moroney.

"The opportunity to contribute to the company's growth through site selection and multifamily development has been a pleasure, and I look forward to building on that success as an owner," Riedel said. "Wangard's commitment to innovation and strategic development makes this an exciting time for our team and the communities we serve." "Wangard's entrepreneurial spirit and focus on long-term partnerships create a unique platform for success," Voeller said. "I look forward to continuing to provide guidance on legal and governance matters while helping shape the company's strategic path forward." "I am excited to help lead the continued growth of our development group and to work alongside our team to deliver impactful developments that create lasting value for our partners and communities," Gumm said.