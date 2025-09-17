Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Wangard opens new apartment complex in Plymouth

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
The Landing at Hub City Apartments. Image from Wangard Partners
The Landing at Hub City Apartments. Image from Wangard Partners
Learn more about:
Greenfire Management ServicesJLA ArchitectsPinnacle Engineering GroupTerraconWangard PartnersMatt Moroney

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Construction is complete on The Landing at Hub City Apartments, a new 156-unit apartment complex by Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners in Plymouth. Located at 365 Pohlman’s Way, the development features a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Rents for currently-available units range from $1,175 per month for a studio unit to $2,630 for a

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.