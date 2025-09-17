Wangard opens new apartment complex in Plymouth

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Construction is complete on, a new 156-unit apartment complex by Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners in Plymouth. Located at 365 Pohlman’s Way, the development features a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Rents for currently-available units range from $1,175 per month for a studio unit to $2,630 for a three-bedroom unit, according to the complex's leasing website. Each unit includes a private entry, in-unit washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and private balconies or patios, according to a Tuesday press release. Select units also offer attached parking, enhancing residents' convenience. Community amenities include an enclosed dog park, dog washing station, electric vehicle charging stations, on-site leasing and maintenance services.

"The Landing at Hub City reflects our vision of building with communities, not just in them," said Wangard CEO Matt Moroney. "This development provides quality housing to greater Sheboygan County and strengthens Plymouth's ability to attract and retain residents who want to live, work, and grow in such a beautiful place."

The project was developed in partnership withand general contractor, both based in Milwaukee, as well as Waukesha-basedand Cudahy-based