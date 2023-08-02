Walker’s Point office building sold for $3.1 million

A four-story Walker's Point office building has been sold for $3.1 million.
The building at 161 S. 1st St. is fully leased, according to LoopNet. Current tenants include web designer Ascedia Inc., Goldstein Law Group and law firm Melnick & Melnick.
The 25,632-square-foot building was built in 2007 on a 0.2-acre site by Vetter Denk Architects, which split into two businesses in 2018. The building was sold by an entity called 161 First LLC, whose agent is listed as John Vetter, principal of Vetter Architects.
State records say the building was sold to a trio of LLC's based in Elm Grove.
The property has an assessed value of about $2.95 million, according to city records.
"This asset is the perfect opportunity for a new owner to take advantage of the continued expansion of the Third Ward into the Fifth Ward as rents continue to climb," a listing for the building says. "This building features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, views of the surrounding neighborhoods, private balconies and a common rooftop deck with a grill and entertaining space."
Vetter Architects did not respond to request for comment.