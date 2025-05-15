Walker’s Point apartment building sold to California firm for $16 million

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

A Walker’s Point apartment building sold to a California investment firm for $16.8 million, according to state property records. Element, which opened in 2022 at 924 S. 5th St., was sold by an affiliate of its developer, Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises, to affiliates of Costa Mesa, California-based Hilbert Properties. Hilbert Properties in 2021 purchased another

New Land rarely sells the buildings we develop, and we weren’t actively seeking to sell Element," Gokhman said. "...We already had a great relationship with the buyer — they purchased Quartet from us — and our investor wanted to sell."

often drive decisions on sales, returns and other major decisions, Gokhman added.

"This underscores the need for city assistance on workforce housing, which Element, Via and Forma all meet," Gokhman said.

criticized the city's plan. — also known as workforce housing. Local developers, including Gokhman, have

More articles about Walker's Point: