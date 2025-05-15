Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Walker’s Point apartment building sold to California firm for $16 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Element in Walker's Point
Element at 924 S. 5th St. Image from New Land Enterprises
Learn more about:
Hilbert PropertiesNew Land EnterprisesTim Gokhman

A Walker’s Point apartment building sold to a California investment firm for $16.8 million, according to state property records. Element, which opened in 2022 at 924 S. 5th St., was sold by an affiliate of its developer, Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises, to affiliates of Costa Mesa, California-based Hilbert Properties. Hilbert Properties in 2021 purchased another

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.