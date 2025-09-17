Milwaukee | Founded: 2021

Employees: 16 | Industry: Marketing and advertising

Walker Media Agency is a full-service advertising agency offering marketing, advertising, branding and design, website and app development, public relations, and business consulting.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Matt Walker, CEO and president: “We prioritize smart, strategic and effective marketing over quantity, focusing on what drives real results with deep expertise. Quality over quantity. Advertisers can find impressions in a lot of different places, but that doesn’t mean that they are going to reach the right people or be seen at all.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“We stay ahead by continuously integrating new tech, including AI, and learning alongside clients to adapt strategies for evolving market needs. We have to learn while we’re working because our world is constantly evolving and changing. With AI, it’s only moving faster and faster. These trends are critical to us staying relevant within our industry.”

What keeps you up at night as a business leader today?

“A lack of stability. Market changes trickle down and impact us all. Yes, that’s tariffs. Yes, that’s a weaker consumer than we’d like to see. These are the items that give me a little more stress as a business leader today.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“‘Yes’ will come fast. ‘No’ comes slow.”