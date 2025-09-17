Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Marketing & Media

Walker Media Agency

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Walker Media CEO and president Matt Walker.
Walker Media CEO and president Matt Walker.
Learn more about:
Walker Media AgencyMatt Walker

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee | Founded: 2021
Employees: 16 | Industry: Marketing and advertising

Walker Media Agency is a full-service advertising agency offering marketing, advertising, branding and design, website and app development, public relations, and business consulting.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

- Advertisement -

Matt Walker, CEO and president: “We prioritize smart, strategic and effective marketing over quantity, focusing on what drives real results with deep expertise. Quality over quantity. Advertisers can find impressions in a lot of different places, but that doesn’t mean that they are going to reach the right people or be seen at all.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“We stay ahead by continuously integrating new tech, including AI, and learning alongside clients to adapt strategies for evolving market needs. We have to learn while we’re working because our world is constantly evolving and changing. With AI, it’s only moving faster and faster. These trends are critical to us staying relevant within our industry.”

What keeps you up at night as a business leader today?

“A lack of stability. Market changes trickle down and impact us all. Yes, that’s tariffs. Yes, that’s a weaker consumer than we’d like to see. These are the items that give me a little more stress as a business leader today.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

- Advertisement -

“‘Yes’ will come fast. ‘No’ comes slow.”

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.