Waukesha | Founded: 1955

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 75

Vyron is an HVAC manufacturers’ representative serving facility owners, mechanical contractors and mechanical engineers in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Roberta Brehm, president: “Our growth is a direct reflection of our incredible team. Each member shows relentless dedication and has a strong work ethic. Their commitment to excellence and innovation has been a huge driving factor in our success. We have strategically grown our team by adding talented individuals who bring diverse skills and fresh perspectives. We also have cultivated a culture of collaboration where ideas are freely exchanged and teamwork is highly valued.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Navigating recent economic challenges has required resilience, strategic planning and a steadfast commitment to our core values. In a tight labor market, we have focused on attracting and retaining top talent by fostering a positive workplace culture and providing opportunities for professional growth. Our values of truth and transparency have been paramount in maintaining strong relationships.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“To continue at the rate of growth we have seen over the past five years, we need to be implementing systems and technology to keep up with our ever-growing internal demand. As a business reaches a certain size, it can become more difficult to maintain a cohesive culture, internally communicate effectively and ensure that our internal systems are robust enough to safeguard our services’ quality.”