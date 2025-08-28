Volunteer chair named for Go Red for Women campaign in Milwaukee

Lori Malett
, the president and owner of Milwaukee-based Hatch Staffing Services
, will serve as the 2026 volunteer chair of the Go Red for Women
campaign in Milwaukee.
Go Red for Women is an American Heart Association
movement to increase women’s heart health awareness. Nearly half of women ages 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading killer of women, according to the American Heart Association.
“Go Red for Women speaks to me, as I have a family history of heart disease on both sides of my family,” Malett said. “I lost my father to a massive heart attack when I was 22, and then 19 years later, I was in an ambulance with my mom to St. Luke’s Hospital for (her) double-bypass surgery. We are no stranger to heart disease. It cheated me out of years with my dad and could have cost me years with my mom had she not listened to her body.”
Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health
. The Milwaukee Go Red for Women Expo and Luncheon is locally sponsored by Ascension
, CJ & Associates Inc.
, Gerhard’s Kitchen
, Bath and Lighting
, Hatch Staffing Services
, Milwaukee Valve
, Waterstone Bank
, BizTimes Media
, Cielo
, Marcus Corporation
, The Marek Group
, MTE Corporation
, ProHealth Care
and Summit Credit Union
.