Vizance names new president, CEO

Jeff Cardenas and Tom Schaetz
Jeff Cardenas and Tom Schaetz[/caption]
Hartland-based Vizance
announced that Tom Schaetz
has been promoted to president of the company, and that Jeff Cardenas
, who has served as president of Vizance since 2008, is transitioning into the role of chief executive officer.
Schaetz has served as chief operating officer of Vizance since 2022. He retains that title and will now take on additional responsibilities as president. He joined the company in 2020 as director of strategy and growth.
“I am honored to take on this expanded role at Vizance and I look forward to working closely with our talented team to build on our successes and drive our vision forward,” said Schaetz. “Together, we will focus on growth, ensuring that Vizance remains independent and at the forefront of the industry.”
"Schaetz's promotion to president marks a significant milestone for our company," said Cardenas. "His exceptional leadership and strategic initiatives have been integral to our success. I am confident that under Tom's guidance, we will continue to achieve new levels of growth and innovation, positioning Vizance as a leader in the industry for years to come."
Prior to joining Vizance, Schaetz was president of the Wisconsin region for Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting, and before that he was president and COO for Port Washington-based Ansay & Associates.
Cardenas joined Vizance in 2002 as an account executive. Prior to that he was an investment banking analyst for Citi.
Schaetz graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1992. Cardenas graduated from UW-Madison in 2001.
Vizance provides risk management, business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, and financial service solutions to companies, families and individuals. The company was named to the BizTimes Media Future 50 list, recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in southeastern Wisconsin, in 2022
and in 2023
.