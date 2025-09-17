Hartland | Founded: 1978

Employees: 130 | Industry: Insurance

Vizance provides risk management, business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance and financial service solutions to companies, families and individuals.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Jeff Cardenas, CEO: “As a privately owned company that is not for sale and never will be, Vizance is different from many of our competitors. Our long-term outlook allows us to invest in meaningful relationships with associates, clients and carrier partners, rather than chasing short-term gains. We also operate regionally, which means our leaders are close to the work and actively involved in supporting clients and developing our team.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“We stay close to our clients and communities, which allows us to identify emerging needs early. Our advisors are encouraged to share feedback from their clients, and we regularly review client interactions, retention trends, and industry data to anticipate shifts. Because we are privately owned and not beholden to outside investors, we can respond quickly by adjusting strategies, expanding services or investing in new tools that add value.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Our culture is built on our core values: God and family, growth mindset, passion, respect and systems. These values guide how we support each other, pursue excellence and continuously improve in service to our clients and one another.”