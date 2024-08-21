Visionary women shaping the future of workforce development

At Engauge Workforce Solutions, transformation is more than a goal-it’s a driving force. Spearheading this evolution are three dynamic women, Kim Korth, Erin Greenwald, and Katie Malnight. As a women led family owned business, Kim, Erin, and Katie are at the forefront of this change, each bringing a unique perspective and expertise to their roles.

Korth, with over 30 years of experience in the manufacturing and industrial sectors has seen the evolution of how companies manage their workforces during her career. “There was very little diversity in the workforce, particularly on the shopfloor, when I began my career. For companies to meet their needs in the future, encouraging and managing a high level of diversity will be critical to future success”.

Together, Korth, Greenwald, and Malnight are focused on having Engauge be a role model for how companies should be addressing issues like diversity, inclusion, and career development. They are pioneering initiatives that take into account the flexibility needed to address work life balances, not just for women but for all employees.

“It takes a lot of trust and trial and error to find the right balance” said Greenwald. “It is a critical issue to be solved and we are a generation of leaders that can move the needle significantly forward.”

A cornerstone of their approach is showcasing role models to young women entering the workforce. “We are trying to show at Engauge that you can have multiple very strong women in leadership roles with extremely different personalities that appreciate each other’s differences and recognize that the differences are what makes us stronger as a company” said Malnight.

“We hope that by creating a culture that fosters, innovation, inclusion, and teamwork we will have a lasting positive impact long after we are gone” said Malnight.

Engauge Workforce Solutions

(262) 544-4787