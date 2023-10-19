Village Supper Club in Delavan to reopen soon after major renovation project

Village Supper Club in Delavan is planning a reopening by the end of the year following an ownership change and an extensive remodel of its lakeside property.

Situated on the shores of Delavan Lake, Village Supper Club has been in business since 1968. It was owned and operated by the Marsicano family up until 2021, when longtime local residents Loretta and Allan Kaplan purchased the business, saving the historic property from being torn down. The restaurant has been temporarily closed since September 2021.

Work began in May on a complete renovation of the 8,400-square-foot building at 1725 S. Shore Drive. The Kaplans enlisted Chicago-based DMAC Architecture & Interiors and Beloit-based Corporate Contractors to lead the project, which aims at preserving the supper club’s long-standing history with a modern take on Wisconsin’s favorite dining tradition.

“Our vision for The Village Supper Club is to honor the restaurant’s past while creating an updated, yet traditional family-friendly supper club experience,” Loretta Kaplan said at a groundbreaking ceremony in May.

One of the first features diners will notice upon entering the newly redesigned Village Supper Club is a large asymmetric stone fireplace in the entryway. An expansive A-framed gabled roof structure has been built over the main bar and dining areas, where a wall of new floor-to-ceiling windows offers views of the lake. DMAC also incorporated vintage-style light fixtures and chandeliers “as a tribute to the bygone era of supper clubs at their peak,” according to a news release.

“Supper clubs feature such a rich, historic dining experience that is completely unique in many ways to the Midwest, specifically Wisconsin,” said Dwayne MacEwen, founder of DMAC Architecture & Interiors. “We believe that strong architectural design brings the best of the past into the present, and guests can expect to experience something very special when the Village Supper Club reopens in late 2023.”