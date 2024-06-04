Viking Masek now led by three-person executive team after prior leaders step down

Oostburg-based Viking Masek Packaging Technologies
, a manufacturer of automated packaging systems, announced this week that two company leaders have stepped down from their roles and transitioned to passive investors.
Robb Leonhard
, co-founder and co-owner of Viking Masek, and Scott Miller
, vice president of core product development, are no longer leading the company.
Viking Masek is now led by a three-person executive team consisting of Ty Weinhold
, chief operating officer; Nicole Piontek
, chief financial officer; and Bryan Lacy
; chief revenue officer.
"We are incredibly proud of what we've built and are confident that the executive team will continue to drive our mission forward with fresh energy and strategic insight," said Robb Leonhard in a statement.
Rick and Robb Leonhard founded what would become Viking Masek over 20 years ago. In 2006, Miller joined the ownership team as vice president of product and technology. Originally working out of a small office with a handful of employees, Viking Masek has grown to employ 109 people.
Leonhard and Miller will remain engaged as passive investors, offering their support and guidance to the executive team as needed.
"We are excited to lead Viking Masek into its next phase," said Weinhold. "Our goal is to build on the solid foundation laid by the company's founders and to explore new opportunities for growth and innovation. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders."
Leonhard and Miller decided to step down from their roles after they recognized the need for “innovative minds” to lead the company through its next phase of growth, according to a Tuesday announcement.
"I am excited to work with such a talented team," said Lacy. "My focus will be to create value for our clients and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Together we are prepared to win, leveraging technology and innovative approaches to deliver unparalleled service and satisfaction to our customers."
Viking Masek’s new leadership team has a combined 20 years of experience working at the company. The team will be focused on market innovation, growing the company's global presence, expanding into new markets, and customer satisfaction.
"I'm thrilled to be Viking Masek's CFO at such a pivotal time," said Piontek. "Our founders have established a robust financial foundation, and I look forward to building on that legacy. My focus will be on driving financial strategies that support our growth ambitions while ensuring sustainable and profitable operations."