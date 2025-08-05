Viewpoints: Now is the time to embrace smart technology to keep Milwaukee safe

A recent hit-and-run involving a cyclist wasn’t just another headline—it was a painful reminder that reckless behavior on our streets continues to threaten lives across Milwaukee. The victim’s pain and frustration reflect what too many in our city have felt: enough is enough.

Despite tireless efforts from law enforcement and civic leaders, the reality is this—our community remains vulnerable to dangerous individuals who show blatant disregard for fellow Milwaukeeans and visitors, alike. These scenarios are devastating blows to our collective efforts of investing in downtown as a safe, accessible, and growing metropolitan area. In this case, thanks to the swift work of the Milwaukee Police Department and the use of Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology, the suspect was quickly identified, apprehended, and now faces serious felony charges.

This is not a hypothetical. Without this technology, that driver could still be on the streets.

Debate around surveillance is healthy, I’m not denying that—but we cannot let fear or misinformation paralyze progress. When used responsibly and transparently, ALPRs are not invasive. They are powerful tools that help prevent crime, solve cases faster, and protect the very people we all serve—residents, families, cyclists, pedestrians, and business owners.

Milwaukee deserves a future where safety is not a privilege, but a guarantee. That future requires bold leadership, honest dialogue, and smart, proven solutions. We cannot wait for another tragedy to recognize what’s already working. We need to take action now.

Omar Shaikh is the owner of Carnevor steakhouse in downtown Milwaukee and a partner in the development of 3rd Street Market Hall, also downtown. He is also a Wisconsin Center District board member and former board chair for Visit Milwaukee.