Versiti names new chief medical officer

will serve as’s new executive vice president and chief medical officer effective July 29, the organization announced Tuesday. Anderson is currently the vice president and medical director of Versiti’s Diagnostic Laboratories. Upon his promotion, he will lead Versiti’s Medical Sciences Institute, where he will be “providing strategic leadership and guiding innovative research and clinical programs,” according to the news release. Versiti is based in Milwaukee but also has blood centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Texas. Anderson will replace, who has led the MSI since 2022. “As blood health innovators, we are passionate about advancing scientific knowledge and clinical practice in transfusion medicine, hematology and transplantation,” Anderson said in the news release. “I am excited to have the opportunity to lead our medical science teams in creating new innovative solutions for patient care.” While Anderson worked to earn his medical degree at the Medical College of Wisconsin, he completed his PhD research at the Versiti Blood Research Institute, according to the news release. He went on to participate in health programs and fellowships at Stanford University, where he eventually joined the faculty in 2011. He was an assistant professor, as well as the assistant director of the Histocompatibility, Immunogenetics and Disease Profiling Laboratory at Stanford. In 2013, Anderson returned to Versiti to serve as the medical director at the Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories, and was promoted to vice president four years later, according to the news release. “His career trajectory, starting at our Versiti Blood Research Institute, highlights our commitment to intentional leadership succession and development,” said, president and CEO of Versiti, in the news release. “Matt’s diverse experience, reputation in the industry, and collaborative approach to leading teams and enhancing patient care make him an ideal fit to further Versiti’s mission.”