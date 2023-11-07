Versiti acquires Indianapolis-based Pearl Pathways

Milwaukee-based blood health organization,has acquired Indianapolis-based life sciences consulting firm. In a Tuesday announcement, Versiti said Pearl Pathways will provide more breadth to the nonprofit’s services, by allowing Versiti to serve clinical trials sponsors earlier and with more depth in the development pathway, while continuing to provide services through regulatory approval and commercialization. Pearl Pathways supports biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as life science service providers with clinical, regulatory and quality compliance needs. The firm also provides regulatory affairs and quality compliance consulting, as well as niche contact research organization (CRO) services. "Pearl Pathways brings deep expertise in life science product development, which ultimately leads to getting life-saving devices, diagnostics, and therapeutics to patients faster," said. "This strategic collaboration not only enriches the scope and diversity of our research-based solutions from Versiti Clinical Trials, but also bolsters our spectrum of capabilities to support curing diseases sooner.” Versiti has more than 2,300 employees at its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin. The transaction follows the organization's acquisition earlier this year of Quantigen, a specialty laboratory based in Fishers, Indiana, and the Texas-based Cenetron Central Laboratories and Salus IRB in 2019. “The Pearl Pathways team is delighted to become part of Versiti,” said. “Versiti has a multi-decade history of supporting basic and translational research to improve patient care. Pearl and Versiti will collaborate to speed the next generation of therapies and devices.”