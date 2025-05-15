Vendetta Coffee to open third location, in Bay View

Vendetta Coffee Bar will open a new location at 2268 S. Kinnickinnick Ave. in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, marking its third new cafe opening in the last five years.

The 1,600-square-foot space will feature indoor and outdoor seating in the likeness of Vendetta’s two other cafes in the Wauwatosa Village area at 7613 W. State St. and in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood at 524 S. 2nd St. Unique to the new location is the sprawling patio space which “looks like a little park,” said co-owner Bill Haley.

“Having that spot in the summer in the center of Bay View is going to be huge,” Haley said. “We’re excited to serve coffee, cocktails, and really good pizza out on that patio.”

Many of Vendetta’s menu offerings will carry over from its other locations. Its signature coffee and cocktails including espressos, macchiatos, affogatos and espresso martinis as well as its specialty drinks like strawberry matcha and pistachio cappuccinos will be served in addition to its food offerings.

Pizza with Pinsa Romana crust imported from Italy as well as a variety of sandwiches and pastries will be featured on the menu at the new location.

The building was formerly occupied by Interval Coffee, which closed its locations in Bay View and on Milwaukee’s East side earlier this year after workers posted signage claiming they had not been paid. Stone Creek Coffee also operated a cafe at the location, which closed in late 2021.

Given the building’s former tenants, minimal changes will need to be made to the interior of the cafe, Haley said.

With the addition of some Italian-inspired décor, the shop is planned to open in July.

After opening its new location, Vendetta will focus on the retail and event sectors of the business. Plans to expand its wholesale coffee beans offerings as well as host more pop-up and in-house events at its Walker’s Point location are underway.

All of Vendetta’s beans are roasted in-house at its Walker’s Point location, according to Haley.