Valentine Coffee Roasters to open third location, near UWM

Milwaukee-basedis planning to open a new cafe near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus on the city's East Side. The cafe is expected to open later this year at 3124 N. Downer Ave., according to, owner of Valentine Coffee. It will be Valentine's third stand-alone location, with a menu similar to that of the roaster's, serving small-batch brewed coffee, espresso, tea, light fare and baked goods. Valentine is leasing the 1,192-square-foot space from building owner, senior vice president for business development at Milwaukee-based. Checota recently purchased and renovated the century-old, two-story commercial building, andtabletop gaming store Old Guard Games in one of its ground-floor retail spaces. Earlier this year, Checota approached Kashevarof about opening a coffee shop within the building. "This was just a good opportunity for us," said Kashevarof. "... We'll be the closest local roastery to UWM. We don't have any locations up on the East Side." Founded in 2009, Valentine Coffee wholesales its coffee to restaurants, cafes, and retail outlets. In addition to its Third Ward cafe, the business has a roasting facility and tasting room at 5918 W. Vilet St. on Milwaukee's west side. Build-out work is still being done on the Downer Avenue space. Once complete, it will have between 30 and 50 seats. "It will be set up for quick grab-and-go coffee as well as seats to sit down and have a conversation," said Kashevarof.