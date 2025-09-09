Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Retail

Vacant retail space at downtown Aloft Hotel could become Yemeni coffee shop

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
The Aloft Hotel includes a retail space at the southeast corner that fronts Juneau Avenue and the Milwaukee River. Image from Google Maps
The Aloft Hotel includes a retail space at the southeast corner that fronts Juneau Avenue and the Milwaukee River. Image from Google Maps
Learn more about:
Haraz Coffee HouseHamzah Nasser

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

A long-vacant retail space near downtown Milwaukee’s Deer District could soon be home to a Yemeni coffee shop. According to a permit filed with the City of Milwaukee, Haraz Coffee House plans to occupy a 2,300-square-foot space at the Aloft Hotel, 1230 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Haraz Coffee House, based in Dearborn,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.