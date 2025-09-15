Uzelac Industries completes move to newly constructed Pewaukee headquarters

Uzelac Industries
, a designer and manufacturer of direct fired rotary dryers, has completed its move from Greendale to Pewaukee.
The manufacturer previously occupied 17,000 square feet of space in Greendale. Now, Uzelac Industries has 39,000 square feet of space at its new Pewaukee headquarters, located at N45 W22900 Lindsay Road.
The new facility features a twin 40-ton overhead crane bay, a 10-ton crane bay, and a 3-ton crane bay, along with advanced equipment including plate rolls, waterjet, and press brake capabilities.
The expansion will increase the company’s production capacity for custom-engineered rotary dryers, while also supporting fabrication services for large equipment original equipment manufacturers.
“This new facility represents an exciting milestone for Uzelac Industries,” said Mike Uzelac
, founder and CEO. “It’s an investment in our people, our innovation, and our ability to deliver high-quality engineered solutions to customers across the country and world.”
Approximately 25 full-time employees are expected to work in the new building and that number could possibly grow in the future, according to documents previously submitted
to the City of Pewaukee.