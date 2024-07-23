UWM reports highest fundraising year in its history

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced Tuesday that between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, more than 5,000 donors gave a total of $46.3 million to the UWM Foundation, which supports UWM.

That is the highest fundraising year in the history of the university. The previous record, set in 2018, was $38.6 million.

“This tremendous show of support from our donors provides critical resources for our students and faculty, while strengthening our service to the community,” UWM Chancellor Mark Mone said. “It is a reflection of the value of our work, and I’m grateful for the enduring investment in our mission.”

Major gifts from the past year included a $20 million gift from the Zilber Family Foundation to support UWM’s Joseph J. Zilber College of Public Health. Kohler Trust for Clean Water gave the UWM Foundation $1.3 million to support construction of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences’ research vessel Maggi Sue.

In April, UWM hosted its fourth annual UWM Giving Days, which raised more than $1.3 million from 2,001 donors.

“Every single gift to the UWM Foundation makes a difference,” UWM vice chancellor of university advancement Joan Nesbitt said. “And each gift tells a story about the donor’s values and interests. Our donors are helping us make history at UWM, but beyond fundraising totals, their support of our students’ dreams is inspiring and life changing.”