UWM looking to sell shuttered residence hall

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
is seeking purchase offers for one of its residence halls — the latest in a series of changes to the university's campus aimed at cutting costs.
UWM is planning to sell Purin Hall, a 17-unit residence hall at 2600 E. Kenwood Boulevard, which is located just off the university's main campus. Offers are due July 12.
The three-story building was built in 1955 as an apartment building and was purchased by UWM in 1963. It was most recently renovated in 1996, according to the university's request for purchase offers. The building, which has one- and two-bedroom student residences, has 21,500 square feet of total space, making it the smallest UWM residence hall.
The university closed Purin Hall at the end of the 2023 school year.
"The property has significant deferred maintenance, and future investment by the university or the state is unlikely," the university's request says.
UWM still operates Sandburg Residence Halls, which are located on campus and consist of four towers, as well as its three off-campus student housing options: Kenilworth Square Apartments, Cambridge Commons and RiverView Residence Hall.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was the first to report on the university's request.
The request comes as UWM and other UW System campuses have faced financial challenges due partially to enrollment declines, and UWM has looked for ways to reduce costs and divest itself of properties
.
Over the past several years, UWM has worked to divest itself of other properties to help streamline space and reduce costs. In 2021, UWM sold its former Alumni House to Milwaukee businessman Andy Nunemaker. And in 2023, it demolished Northwest Quad Building A. The university also plans to demolish its old Chemistry Building, which had previously been slated for renovations for other purposes. In January, the university announced it was looking to sell the chancellor’s residence at 3435 N. Lake Drive as well.