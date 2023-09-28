UW-Parkside names new chancellor

Lynn D. Akey of Minnesota State University at Mankato, will assume the role in January

By
Cara Spoto
-
Dr. Lynn D. Akey

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has selected a new chancellor. In a press release issued Wednesday, the university announced that Lynn D. Akey, vice president for student success, analytics and integrated planning at Minnesota State University at Mankato, has been named the seventh Chancellor of the Kenosha institution. The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
