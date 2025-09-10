UW campuses in southeastern Wisconsin report increased freshman enrollment

While declining enrollment in recent years has shuttered several Universities of Wisconsin
two-year campuses, and several private colleges in the state, the UW system’s four-year universities in southeastern Wisconsin are this year reporting some of the largest freshman class sizes seen in years.
Based on first-day enrollment data, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
, University of Wisconsin-Parkside
and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
each have higher freshman enrollment compared to last year. Across the state, eight UW schools have seen new freshman enrollment increase by 5% or more, the Universities of Wisconsin announced on Tuesday.
At UWM, freshman enrollment — totaling 3,871 students — has increased 11% from last year and stands as the university’s highest freshman enrollment since 2009, according to a UWM news release.
“This growth reflects our commitment to creating a welcoming, student-centered environment,” UWM Chancellor Thomas Gibson
said. “We’re excited to see more students choosing UWM as their academic home.”
According to UWM, the initiatives supporting its enrollment growth include its scholarship opportunities, providing low- or no-cost resources through UWM Libraries, as well as “increased staffing and enhanced teaching practices through the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning.”
UW-Parkside’s freshman class is the university’s second largest in the past five years and is 8.4% larger than last year’s class, according to a UW-Parkside news release.
“These results show the strength of our programs and the confidence new students have in UW-Parkside as their university of choice,” said Lynn Akey
, chancellor of UW-Parkside. “Students and families are responding to the kind of personal attention they know they will get at UW-Parkside.”
UW-Parkside also expects to have its largest class of high school dual enrollment students this fall.
UW-Whitewater’s freshman class of over 2,400 students is the college’s largest in a decade, according to a UW-Whitewater news release. In addition, the university’s total enrollment of 12,075 students is up about 3% from last year.
“At UW-Whitewater, we are marking three consecutive years of enrollment growth,” UW-Whitewater Chancellor Corey King
said. “We are thrilled to welcome new students, both first-year and transfers, to the warhawk family and excited for those who are continuing their college journey with us. Our commitment to student success aligns with our institutional mission of academic excellence, inclusivity, access, and affordability which continues to resonate with students and their families.”
Jackie Briggs
, assistant vice chancellor for enrollment and retention at UW-Whitewater, said the new Direct Admit Wisconsin program has allowed the university “to reach an even wider audience.”
Direct Admit Wisconsin is an initiative by the Universities of Wisconsin to proactively offer admission to qualifying high school students without requiring an application. All Universities of Wisconsin except UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse and UW-Eau Claire participate in the program.
This year’s freshman class includes Direct Admit Wisconsin’s first cohort. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman
said the system’s statewide enrollment increases among freshmen are “a positive sign that Direct Admit Wisconsin is attracting new students to the universities.”
Rothman said the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, which provides tuition and fees for students from families earning less than $55,000, may also be contributing to the enrollment increases.
“We are seeing positive signs on enrollment for the third straight year,” Rothman said. “New freshman enrollment is particularly promising. It’s a win when our state’s public universities continue to attract and retain talent Wisconsin will need to prosper.”
Though freshmen enrollment increased, overall enrollment across the Universities of Wisconsin remained steady. This is likely due to the significant decline of international student enrollment, according to a Universities of Wisconsin system news release. Based on preliminary estimates, enrollment across UW campuses is 164,340 in fall 2025. This is about 96 students fewer than the final enrollment counts for last fall.
“Even with more incoming first-year students, UWM is not immune to national challenges such as declining high school graduation rates and reduced international enrollment,” UWM said in a news release. “While it’s too early to calculate the full effect, it’s expected UWM will experience a decline in the number of international graduate students.”