USA Triathlon returns to Milwaukee this weekend

Milwaukee will once again host the USA Triathlon Sprint and Olympic Distance National Championships and Paratriathlon National Championships from Friday, Aug. 8 to Sunday, Aug. 10.

Roughly 15,000 attendees are expected at the triathlon’s longtime venue at the Milwaukee lakefront over its three days of competition. The event is expected to generate $6.7 million in economic impact, according to Visit Milwaukee.

Athletes will compete around the event’s main venue, located adjacent to the Milwaukee Art Museum, Henry Maier Festival Park and Discovery World along the shore of Lake Michigan. The triathletes will swim in Lake Michigan, bike over the Hoan Bridge and the Lake Freeway, which will be closed to traffic during the event, and run along paved trails on Lincoln Memorial Drive and through Veterans Park.

The USA Triathlon’s Age Group National Championships were held in Milwaukee from 2013-2015 and 2021-2023. In both 2021 and 2022, the event attracted more than 6,000 registrants. In 2023, the event attracted over 7,000, including 80 of the world’s best triathletes competing in the U.S. Open, according to previous BizTimes reporting.

Sports Milwaukee, an arm of VISIT Milwaukee, along with Aurora Health Care, Garmin and Gatorade, among several others, are partners of the event.

See photos from USA Triathlon’s previous Milwaukee races: