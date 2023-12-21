United Way to distribute 10,000 laptops to tech-challenged families in early 2024

Campaign co-chairs provide update on goal to hand out 50,000 computers over the next three years

Campaign co-chair’s for United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s 2023 campaign, Stephanie Riesch-Knapp of R&R Insurance Services, Inc., Michelle Nettles of ManpowerGroup, and Sheldon Cuffie of American Family Insurance Group celebrate the organization’s fundraising total at the Grain Exchange on Tuesday evening.

When 2023 Campaign Co-chairs announced in late August that the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County planned to tackle the region’s digital divide by providing 50,000 computers to families without such technology, it wasn’t immediately clear how soon the organization would be able to start fulfilling that promise. On Tuesday night, Sheldon Cuffie

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
