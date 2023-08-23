United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County to provide 50,000 computers to tech-challenged families

Just one of many initiatives announced at launch of $57 million 2023 fundraising campaign

By
-
Supporters attend the United Way of Milwaukee & Waukesha County's annual campaign kickoff on Tuesday on the American Family Insurance Amphitheater stage at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Last updated on August 22nd, 2023 at 11:21 pmHoping to give needy families the resources they need to survive and compete in the information age, the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County on Tuesday announced plans to provide 50,000 computers for families without such technology in their homes over the next three years. The

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display