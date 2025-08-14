United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County launches fund to support flood recovery

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has launched the Urgent Need Fund: Flood Recovery in response to the weekend’s historic flooding.

The fund will support local nonprofits that are providing flood recovery resources and have experienced greater demand for services to those affected by the disaster, according to United Way’s Thursday announcement. The fund will also support nonprofits that have damaged buildings and impacted operations due to flooding.

“So many of our nonprofits are being pushed to their limits in providing flood recovery resources and services,” said Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “This is our chance to take care of each other.”

Donations can be made through the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s website.

United Way also encourages members of the community to call 211 or visit the IMPACT 211 website if seeking immediate assistance.

“Our community’s strength is measured in how we show up for one another during the hardest moments,” Lindner said. “This is one of those moments.”