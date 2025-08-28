United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County launches $56 million campaign

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County is aiming to fundraise $56 million through its annual community campaign, the nonprofit announced on Thursday.

This year’s goal is less than those of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s previous campaigns. Last year, the nonprofit’s goal was $57.5 million — and ultimately raised over $59.7 million. In 2023, United Way surpassed its $57 million fundraising goal by nearly $43,000.

The four co-chairs of United Way’s new campaign include Kurt Bechthold, chairman and CEO of Walbec Group; Steve Booth, chairman and CEO of Baird; Raquel Filmanowicz, founder and managing partner of VC 414; and Scott Lauber, CEO of We Energies.

United Way is continuing to focus on its four initiatives from last year’s campaign: ending family homelessness, reducing barriers to employment and advancement, ensuring digital equity — also called “techquity” — and improving mental wellness among teens.

United Way aims to end family homelessness by the end of 2025, help 15,000 people start stable careers by 2029, provide 50,000 computers to those in need by 2027 and improve the mental wellness of 21,000 high school students by 2030.

“We are inviting our community to be part of creating real solutions to some of our area’s biggest challenges,” said Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, in a news release. “Every gift to United Way helps families stay safely in their homes, prepares people for starting stable careers, connects neighbors to technology, and gives teens the mental wellness support they deserve.”

Beginning with this campaign, United Way is introducing its new funding model, which the nonprofit announced in February.

In 2026, United Way will only direct its funding to organizations that advance the work and goals of its key initiatives. The change is designed to accelerate achievement of the initiative goals, Lindner told BizTimes earlier this year.

“What we have discovered over the past several years is that our donors and the community are increasingly motivated by our collective impact or key initiative work,” Lindner said. “Our donors have told us they want their money to go directly to specific causes they are passionate about.”