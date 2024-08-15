UMOS names new president and CEO

Jose Martinez
, who has served as the interim chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based social service agency UMOS
since the start of this year has been named the new president and CEO of the organization.
Martinez, who had previously served as chief operating officer of UMOS, succeeds Lupe Martinez,
who stepped aside after 49 years as president and CEO to become president emeritus of the organization on Jan. 1.
Jose Martinez will now oversee all UMOS program divisions, administrative supportive services, strategic planning, special events, advocacy, and legislative efforts. He will assume his new role on Sept. 1.
“These are exciting times for UMOS,” said Ben Obregon
, UMOS board chair. “I, and the board look forward to working closely with Jose to chart our course for the future.”
Jose Martinez has been with UMOS for 28 years.
“I want to thank the UMOS board for their vote of confidence, and I look forward to the challenge of creating and executing a vision for the next 5 years, and beyond,” he said.
With a staff of over 800, and projected annual revenues in excess of $100 million, UMOS currently operates 54 programs in six core states: Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Texas, and Wisconsin. UMOS was incorporated in 1965. At that time UMOS was a single-focused, single state, migrant farmworker serving non-profit organization only. Today, UMOS is a multi-state corporation serving diverse populations with diverse programs.
“My immediate plans are to continue to operate as a performance-based, data-driven, and customer-focused non-profit corporation to ensure stakeholder’s confidence in our future endeavors,” says Martinez. “I also plan to invest in infrastructure, employee growth, and enhance financial planning and analysis.”