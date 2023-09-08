Uline to open 1 million-square-foot Bristol warehouse this month

Pleasant Prairie-based, a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials, announced today that it will open a new 1 million-square-foot warehouse facility in the Kenosha County village of Bristol this month. The facility, located at 10322 140Ave., will be staffed with more than 150 employees, adding to Uline’s existing Kenosha County workforce of more than 3,500 employees. It is located just northwest of Uline’s corporate headquarters campus in Pleasant Prairie. “Uline has sustained more than a decade of double-digit growth, allowing us to expand our operations to meet nationwide customer demand with new facilities across the country, as well as in our home state of Wisconsin,” said, Uline’s chief human resources officer. “We’re proud to continue our growth in Kenosha County through the addition of new facilities, property and talent on the Uline team.” The Bristol warehouse is Uline’s 13th facility in Kenosha County. It will begin shipping products to other Uline branches later this month. The company also plans to open a 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha County in 2025. To its locations across Kenosha County, including the new Bristol facility, Uline said it is looking to fill around 115 warehouse positions and 30 customer service positions. Hourly wages for customer service representatives start at $22 an hour, and for warehouse employees they start at $25 an hour. “We’re investing in growing our footprint and our employee base,” said De Las Alas. “You can see that Uline is committed to our community, providing new, stable career opportunities for our neighbors. It’s an exciting time to join Uline.”