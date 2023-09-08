Uline to open 1 million-square-foot Bristol warehouse this month

By
-

Pleasant Prairie-based Uline, a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials, announced today that it will open a new 1 million-square-foot warehouse facility in the Kenosha County village of Bristol this month. The facility, located at 10322 140th Ave., will be staffed with more than 150 employees, adding to Uline’s existing Kenosha County workforce of

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display