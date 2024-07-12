U.S. Postal Service won’t deliver mail to Mitchell International during RNC

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver any mail toduring the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee, according to a statement today from the director of the airport. Milwaukee County Airport Directorurged the USPS to reconsider those plans. “This decision from the USPS not only affects mail delivery to airport administration, but also to our many tenants and business partners,” Dranzik said in a statement. “Even though our loading dock is closed to deliveries due to RNC-related security, we have provided numerous other options for the USPS to park their vehicles and deliver mail in a safe and efficient manner." "The airport provides essential services and is open 24/7. The USPS’s inability to deliver any mail to the airport will cause unnecessary delays in business operations," Dranzik said. "In addition to inbound deliveries, outbound mail from the airport, including mail deposited in the airport’s public mailbox used by travelers, will be delayed as well." “Even more disappointing, the USPS has refused our request to have a meeting to discuss this matter," Dranzik said. "I am calling on Louis DeJoy, postmaster general of the United States and CEO of the U.S. Postal Service, and Wanda Prater, Milwaukee postmaster, to correct this shortsighted decision and ensure that the USPS will continue to service the Airport and its tenants without interruption, including during the RNC.” Spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service could immediately be reached for comment.