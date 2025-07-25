Two spec industrial buildings planned for Fort Atkinson’s business park

Madison-based WI Development Partners LLC
is planning construction of two speculative industrial buildings within Fort Atkinson’s Klement Business Park
, at the corner of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.
Site plans show two buildings, each with 45,000 square feet of space. Construction could start early next year, according to Tyler Marks
, principal at WI Development Partners LLC. The firm plans to spend $10 million to construct the buildings.
WI Development Partners LLC is a real estate developer with more than 600,000 square feet of commercial and industrial properties in Dane County.
"We have much experience in the flex industrial/warehouse construction and tenant management area. We are building these sectional buildings to accommodate 6,000-square-foot to 45,000-square-foot tenants, or combined 90,000 square feet," said Marks. "It is our experience that once the project is underway, we work with tenant opportunities to fit out spaces and accommodate right sizes through that process."
The two buildings will be located on lots 12 and 12 in the Klement Business Park. The parcels of land, which total 10.79 acres of land, have not been assigned official addresses yet.