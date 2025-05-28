Two local startups named finalists in Summerfest Tech pitch competition

Two local startups will compete as finalists during this year’s Summerfest Tech
pitch competition.
Summerfest Tech, an annual networking event and conference focused on technology, has a special focus on artificial intelligence this year.
This year’s pitch competition, sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
(WEDC), selected 16 finalists from across the globe. New this year, the competition includes four track-focused speed-pitch sessions.
Menomonee Falls-based Lotza
, a beverage manufacturer selling a uniquely formulated drink mixer, is a finalist in the advanced manufacturing category.
Milwaukee-based UP Oncolytics
, a startup developing a virus therapy that kills brain cancer cells, is a finalist in the health care/biohealth category.
The pitch competition also has an energy/sustainability and finance/insurtech track.
The 16 Summerfest Tech finalists will compete for a $5,000 cash prize for each pitch track, along with other prizes, on June 25 at Potawatomi Casino Hotel.
Summerfest Tech is scheduled to take place between June 23 and June 26. Events will be held at venues across the city including 3rd
Street Market Hall, Potawatomi Casino Hotel and Henry Maier Festival Park.