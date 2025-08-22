Two downtown projects with workforce housing get TIF support

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

The Milwaukee Redevelopment Authority has unanimously approved the creation of two new tax incremental financing (TIF) districts to support a pair of mixed-income multifamily housing projects in downtown Milwaukee by developer J. Jeffers & Co., paving the way for construction to begin before the end of 2025.

The developments, Field House Flats in Deer District and the Mitchell Building redevelopment in East Town, represent a combined investment of nearly $140 million, with the city providing more than $8.6 million in developer-financed TIF assistance.

Both projects were initially proposed as market-rate apartment developments, but were revised to include affordable and workforce housing units after the City of Milwaukee

The larger of the two, Field House Flats, is a $115.5 million new construction project that will transform a full city block bordered by West Juneau, West McKinley, North Phillips avenues, and North King Drive into a mixed-income apartment complex.

The project received zoning approval from the Common Council in March and is expected to begin construction before the end of November, with initial units delivering in mid-2027. Milwaukee-based Pepper Construction will lead construction of the project.

The development includes 269 units, with a focus on what Josh Jeffers, president and CEO called the "missing middle," which is housing for individuals and families who earn too much to qualify for low-income housing assistance but are often priced out of market-rate apartments. The term "missing middle" housing often refers to housing for people earning between 60% and 100% of the area median income (AMI), which is also known as workforce housing.

"This has been back and forth a little bit as to whether it's fully market rate, workforce housing, some combination thereof," Jeffers said. "I'm very happy with where this has landed."

Field House Flats will include 88 units for households earning 50% AMI, 137 units at 60% AMI and 44 units at 80% AMI. The project will also include 40,000 square feet of commercial space, 27,000 of which has been pre-leased to Milwaukee Area Technical College for its fitness and health programs and athletics, including men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

The city will contribute $6.77 million in developer-financed TIF support to the project.

Mitchell Building redevelopment

The second TIF district approved supports the adaptive reuse of the historic Mitchell Building at 207 E. Michigan St., which was J. Jeffers & Co.'s first acquisition back in 2011.

The office building lost its primary tenant last year, opening the door for a residential conversion, according to Jeffers. The company announced the project in April.

"The footprint is very conducive to multifamily," Jeffers said. "It has very tall ceilings, huge windows, to say it has a lot of historic charm would probably be an understatement for a building like this."

Also slated to start construction before the end of November, the $24.2 million redevelopment will deliver apartments in early 2027. Jeffers is also pursuing historic tax credits to support the renovation. Milwaukee-based Greenfire Management Services will lead construction of this project.

Jeffers sees the redevelopment of the Mitchell Building as a natural extension of the Mackie Building next door, which Jeffers renovated to include commercial space, an event venue and market-rate apartments.

The Mitchell Building project will include 40 studio units at 80% AMI, 15 one-bedroom units at 90% AMI and 5 units (including studios, two-bedrooms and penthouses) at market rate. J. Jeffers and Co. will move its office to a small space on the building's first floor from the Mackie Building.

The city will support the redevelopment with $1.9 million in developer-financed TIF.

The TIF proposals for both projects will still need further city approvals.

Jeffers' projects are the second and third to be approved by the Redevelopment Authority under the new TIF guidelines. Last month, the Redevelopment Authority, some of which would be set aside for renters earning up to 100% AMI. In the coming months, the Redevelopment Authority could hear TIF proposals for two apartment projects in Walker's Point led by New Land Enterprises, and potentially a third New Land project proposed in Bay View.