Turning Purpose Into Performance: Héctor Colón’s Bold Vision for LSS

BizTimes Milwaukee: How does your company foster innovation?

Colón: We act compassionately, serve humbly and lead courageously. We embrace bold ideas and challenge the status quo, beginning with a culture that engages our colleagues.

BizTimes: What did you learn from the last three years? How is your company stronger?

Colón: When I became CEO, LSS was facing significant financial challenges. I asked specific questions of my team. Their answers transformed our organization and inspired innovative solutions that brought millions to the bottom line, stabilized infrastructure, expanded impact, and restored colleague morale.

BizTimes: What is your favorite success story?

Colón: Our financial turnaround represents more than financial success. It reflects trust, innovation, and a renewed commitment to mission. One of my favorite success stories is when a colleague shared that they once considered leaving but now see LSS as a place to grow, not just survive. That’s the kind of impact that matters most.

BizTimes: What failure has taught the most?

Colón: One lesson came when a highly anticipated major gift didn’t come through. It taught me to be patient. In another case, we received a completely unexpected $1M anonymous donation. It taught me to have faith.

BizTimes: Where do you see your company in one to five years?

Colón: We will aim to:

Solidify LSS as a national leader.

Advance fair pay, responsive government systems and sector sustainability.

Invest in prevention and early intervention services that address social determinants of health (SDOH).

BizTimes: What is your most important responsibility to your employees?

Colón: Empowerment and growth – to build a culture where people are valued, supported and inspired to lead from wherever they are in the organization.

BizTimes: What is your most important responsibility to your customers?

Colón: Compassion is our “secret sauce.” That means we listen deeply to meet the needs of the people we serve with dignity, respect and personalized care.

