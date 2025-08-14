TruStone Financial credit union planned in New Berlin

Plymouth, Minnesota-based credit unionis planning to build a new branch at 12800 W. National Ave. in New Berlin. The branch will add to its existing network of locations in southeastern Wisconsin including others in Greenfield, Milwaukee and Kenosha. TruStone plans to raze the existing building on the site and build a new 3,400-square-foot building with two drive-through lanes in its place. Its services will include deposit, lending, planning and investments, in the likeness of its other locations, according to documents submitted to the city of New Berlin. The branch will employ eight staff members and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The project received final approval at New Berlin's Plan Commission meeting yesterday with construction planned to begin in mid-September. TruStone expects the branch to be completed in time for an April 2026 opening. The project is being led by Milwaukee-based bank and credit union architecture and design firm. The site in New Berlin where TruStone plans to open its new branch has an existing building that was formerly occupied by Trinergy Ayurveda Wellness and Spa. Trinergy’s address is now listed in Brookfield, according to its website. A representative from TruStone was not immediately available for comment.