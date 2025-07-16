Tropical Smoothie Cafe location planned on Upper East Side

A Tropical Smoothie Cafe location is planned for a 1,880-square-foot space at 2575 N. Downer Ave. on Milwaukee’s Upper East Side, according to a permit application filed with the city.

Atlanta-based Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,450 locations, including several in the Milwaukee area, but currently only has one location in the city of Milwaukee, at 3657 S. 27th St.

A location at 626 E. Ogden Ave. on the Lower East Side is also in the works.

With the addition of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the block-long collection of retail spaces at 2575 N. Downer Ave. is completely occupied, according to a listing from Mid-America Real Estate. Other tenants include Boswell Book Co., SereniTea, Salon Nova and Pizza Man, among others.

Many of the retail spaces were at one point occupied by Chancery, a restaurant that has closed many of its Milwaukee area locations.