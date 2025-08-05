Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Restaurants

Triple Taproom on North Avenue to close

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Triple Taproom & Kitchen. Photo courtesy of 3 Sheeps Brewing
Learn more about:
3 Sheeps BrewingDoor County Brewing Co.Hacienda Beer Co.Milwaukee UncutTriple Taproom & KitchenGrant Pauly

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Triple Taproom on Milwaukee’s East Side is closing its doors. The concept debuted last summer as a collaboration between Sheboygan-based 3 Sheeps Brewing and Baileys Harbor-based Door County Brewing Co. and its offshoot Hacienda Beer Co., which has operated out of the space at 2018 E. North Ave. for the past six years. “We’re incredibly

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.