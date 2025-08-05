Triple Taproom on North Avenue to close

Triple Taproom
on Milwaukee's East Side is closing its doors.
The concept debuted last summer
as a collaboration between Sheboygan-based 3 Sheeps Brewing
and Baileys Harbor-based Door County Brewing Co.
and its offshoot Hacienda Beer Co.
, which has operated out of the space at 2018 E. North Ave. for the past six years.
"We’re incredibly grateful for the time we’ve had in Milwaukee—it’s been an amazing journey filled with great food, cold pints, and even better company. Regretfully, we announce that the Triple Taproom is closing its doors," Triple Taproom said Tuesday in an Instagram post
.
Known for its experimental brews, Hacienda Beer Co. expanded into the Milwaukee market and opened its 125-seat taproom and restaurant on North Avenue in May 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic hit less than one year later, and while the business was able to make it through the initial turmoil and uncertainty of 2020, it stood on shaky ground as still a relatively new addition to Milwaukee’s craft brewery scene. The concept rebranded to as Hacienda Taproom & Kitchen
in fall 2022, with a greater emphasis on food and sit-down dining.
In summer of 2024, Hacienda and Door County Brewing joined forces with 3 Sheeps to launch Triple Taproom, featuring branding and products — both tap and packaged beer — from all three brewing companies.
The concept allowed 3 Sheeps, now the third-largest craft brewery in Wisconsin, to grow its presence in the Milwaukee market. The brewery recently teamed up with local digital marketing agency Milwaukee Uncut
to create a new craft beer, known as the Milwaukee Uncut
Tropical Pale Ale. A launch party for the beer was held in July at Triple Taproom.
“When we joined the space at the Triple Taproom, we were excited to have a physical presence in Milwaukee—pouring beer alongside our longtime friends at Door County Brewing and Hacienda Beer Co. Today, we’re saddened to share that they’ve made the difficult decision to close the doors," 3 Sheeps founder and brewmaster Grant Pauly
said in a statement posted on Instagram.
Grant Pauly, 3 Sheeps Brewing
Grant Pauly, 3 Sheeps Brewing[/caption]
"We want to be clear: this is not a reflection on the state of 3 Sheeps Brewing. Milwaukee has always been an important part of our story, and that's not changing," said Pauly, adding that 3 Sheeps products can still be found on tap and on shelves at more than 500 locations across the Milwaukee area.
The closure of Triple Taproom does not impact any of the three breweries' existing operations and taprooms. Door County Brewing and Hacienda are both located at 8099 Highway 57 in Baileys Harbor and 3 Sheeps is located at 1837 North Ave. in Sheboygan.
Prior to Hacienda, the 6,000-square-foot space at 2018 E. North Ave. was home for 20 years to G-Daddy’s BBC, which closed in 2017.
North Avenue's retail spaces have continued to see a fair amount of turnover in the years following the pandemic. Crossroads Collective food hall closed in May
after six years in business, and plans were announced soon after for Nadi Plates
, an Italian food truck and catering business, to take over the space
. Historic German bar Von Trier also closed down temporarily
in the spring but is now back open with new owners.