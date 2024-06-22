NVIDIA (briefly) surpassed Microsoft as the most expensive company in the world. While it fell off, it’s still jockeying for the top with its growth linked to AI. Currently, the markets are driven by a minority of firms. What does that mean for investors? Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen discuss.
Trillions & Trillions In Valuations – For How Long?
