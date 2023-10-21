Inflation has trended down, but wages and energy prices put pressure on expectations. Treasury yields continue to rise, and geopolitical risks around the world take their toll on the market. Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Derek Felske discuss.
Treasury Yields Rise, Geopolitics Continue to Take Their Toll
