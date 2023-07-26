Trade Press Media Group to move to Milwaukee County Research Park

Trade Press Media Group (TPMG), a business-to-business media company serving the facilities management, commercial cleaning and railroad industries, is moving to a new location in the Milwaukee County Research Park, 10001 W. Innovation Dr. in Wauwatosa.

The relocation, scheduled for this week, will allow access to cutting-edge technologies and provides an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration, a press release says.

“With state-of-the-art facilities and ample space for advancement, our new location sets the stage for increased productivity, enhanced employee well-being, and stronger connections with our valued customers,” said Jill McDermott, CEO of TPMG. “We look forward to the opportunities this move presents and the bright future ahead as we evolve and thrive in our new home.”

TPMG had been in its current location, 2100 W. Florist Ave. in Glendale for over 40 years.

Located near the Zoo Interchange and the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Milwaukee County Research Park is a 175-acre campus with more than 4,500 employees working there daily, the research park’s website says.

GE Healthcare, Zywave, Medical Technology Management Institute, CoreLogic Insurance Solutions, and Bloom Companies, LLC are located in the research park.

In conjunction with the relocation of its corporate headquarters, TPMG is presenting the launch of a new logo and brand refresh, the release says.