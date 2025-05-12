Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Energy & Environment

Top We Energies executive adds new role

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Michael Hooper, WEC Energy Group
Michael Hooper

Mike Hooper, the president of WEC Energy Group’s Wisconsin utilities, will add the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer of WEC Energy Group. Hooper joined We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service as of April 1, 2024. The two utilities generally cover the southeastern and northeastern portions of the state under the WEC

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO IS TOMORROW -  May 13 - Don't Miss Out!

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.