Top We Energies executive adds new role

Mike Hooper,
the president of WEC Energy Group's
Wisconsin utilities, will add the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer of WEC Energy Group.
Hooper joined We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service as of April 1, 2024.
The two utilities generally cover the southeastern and northeastern portions of the state under the WEC Energy Group parent company.
He will continue as the president of the Wisconsin utilities and also assume the president roles for two other WEC subsidiaries, Michigan Gas Utilities Corp. and Minneota Energy Resources Corp.
In connection with the new roles, Hooper receives a $24,000 increase in his base pay to $713,000 and his short-term incentive awards will now be based on measures applicable to WEC Energy Group instead of those connected to the Wisconsin utilities.
Hooper joined WEC Energy Group from Northern Indiana Public Service Company, a subsidiary of NiSource. He was president and COO of NIPSCO at the time of his departure.
Prior to his COO role, Hooper held leadership positions in regulatory and legislative affairs, electrical operations and major projects at NIPSCO. He also spent 15 years at American Electric Power, working in power generation and capital project management.
Hooper has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from West Virginia Institute of Technology and graduated from the strategic leadership program of the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University.