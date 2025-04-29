Deal brings together two Milwaukee-based marketing firms

Milwaukee-based Top Floor, a provider of digital marketing for manufacturers, has acquired Milwaukee-based Concept Co., a marketing agency specializing in branding, growth marketing, technology integration and sales support.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Concept Co., which will operate under the name Concept Co: Powered by Top Floor, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Top Floor. Concept Co. brings its six team members to the Top Floor team.

“Over the 13 years I’ve been at Top Floor, we’ve worked to develop a comprehensive lead generation solution for our customers,” said Justin Kerley, co-owner of Top Floor. “This acquisition takes it to the next level, empowering manufacturers with a full-circle sales and marketing strategy—from branding and messaging all the way through lead tracking and closed deals.”

“From the initial discussion, it just felt like the perfect fit,” said Chad Spaude, co-owner of Top Floor. “The people, the services, the clients all are so similar in makeup, but at the same time, there are no overlaps or redundancies. It just plain and simple makes us better, and that’s always what we’re striving to do.”

Under Top Floor’s leadership team, both companies will operate business as usual for the foreseeable future, the firm said in a news release. Concept Co.’s external assets, including website and business profiles, will still be accessible to existing customers and the team.

“Over the next six months, Top Floor will redefine our processes internally, and bring a more complete and robust service offering to the marketplace,” said Spaude. “We aim to be the go-to resource for manufacturers and B2B companies in the industrial space who are looking to integrate sales, marketing, and technology to grow their business.”