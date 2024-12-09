Principal and CEO

MLG Companies | Brookfield

Tim Wallen is chief executive officer of MLG Companies, a Brookfield-based real estate operator and private equity real estate investment firm. Wallen joined MLG in 1989 as chief financial officer and principal and assumed the role of CEO in 2000. He serves on the board of directors, and he is also an officer for its affiliated companies, MLG Capital, MLG Development and MLG Management. With offices in Brookfield, Dallas, Sarasota and Denver, MLG has more than 950 employees across its affiliated companies. MLG has been named among the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years, and this year it ranked 82nd in the overall real estate category.

Education: Bachelor’s and master’s, University of Wisconsin-Madison

What would you do if you could choose another career: “A teacher.”

The future of your industry: “In the near term, we expect the multifamily sector to continue to offer long-term stability and resilience, even among broader economic uncertainties. The industrial sector is also one of opportunity with continued e-commerce growth creating demand for industrial space. Longer term, while no one can predict the future, I believe real estate will continue to present strong investment opportunities.”

Your secret talent: “I may or may not be known to make the best waffles in the world.”

Playlist for commute/run: “K-Love, sermons and CNBC.”