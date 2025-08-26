Ticket counter area renovations planned for Mitchell International

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
is planning roughly $4 million in renovations to its ticket counter area.
The ticketing area, which occupies 32,000 square feet on the ground floor of the airport, will undergo updates to the vestibules, curtain wall, terrazzo and carpet flooring, ceilings, and related modifications to the mechanical, sprinkler, electrical and technology systems, according to county documents.
The renovations are projected to take just over nine months and will cost $4 million, according to permits filed with the city.
Milwaukee County will publicly open contractor bids on Thursday, Aug. 28.
Another project is included for bid which would remove the curvilinear ceiling near the ticket counters and replace it with over 40, 52-inch monitors and a fire suppression system.
Both projects will be included in Thursday's public bid.
Minneapolis, Minnesota-based architecture and design firm Alliiance
is working on the project. Alliiance has completed projects in several other airports including Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Memphis International Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to its website.
A representative from Mitchell Airport was not immediately available for comment on the project.
More articles about Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport: