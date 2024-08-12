Thriving with a focus on innovation and service

Founded in 1974 as a CPA firm, SVA has continually broadened its expertise and services far beyond traditional accounting. As client needs have evolved, so have our offerings. A pivotal development was the creation of SVA Consulting, which assists clients in leveraging technology to drive business growth, particularly in the life sciences sector. Today, our services range widely, reflecting our dedication to innovation and meeting the diverse needs of our clients.

BizTimes Milwaukee: How has your industry changed?

Vanderloo: The integration of technology has been the most transformative change in our industry. The era of paper and pencil for tax returns and financial statements is long gone, replaced by sophisticated software and digital tools that provide clients with more comprehensive information than ever before. Additionally, Milwaukee has seen substantial growth since 1974, with new and thriving sectors in technology, life sciences, and scientific research. These changes present opportunities that were unimaginable when we first started.

BizTimes: What challenges has SVA faced over the years?

Vanderloo: Ensuring continuity in the business while transitioning to new leadership as our founders and senior members retired has been a challenge at times. We developed systems to ensure smooth transitions without disrupting business operations. Another ongoing challenge is balancing the needs of our existing clients while expanding our services to attract new ones. We strive to meet all our clients’ needs while continuously diversifying our offerings to position SVA for success.

BizTimes: What is your corporate philosophy?

Vanderloo: At SVA, our philosophy is embodied in our promise to “Serve People Better.” We aim to help our clients achieve their business and financial goals, believing that their success is our success. This philosophy also extends to our employees, who are the backbone of our company. The long tenure and expertise of our staff have played a huge part in our success. Our 31 Fundamentals, which emphasize teamwork and proactive problem-solving, play a significant role in steering us toward excellence.

BizTimes: Are there new services SVA offers?

Vanderloo: We’ve long worked with clients on analyzing data and how to use those insights to make informed decisions. Our newly branded Data Analytics and Visualization practice transforms data into a strategic asset that drives growth, efficiency, and informed decision-making, and turns complex data into actionable insights. Our service is designed to break down data silos, enhance forecasting capabilities, and provide comprehensive views of financial performance. We offer tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each business so they can capitalize on opportunities and drive growth effectively.

BizTimes: What do you see as future growth opportunities for SVA?

Vanderloo: While we will continue to maintain our core offerings, including tax returns and financial statements, we are also prepared to adapt and expand our services to meet emerging client needs. This includes gaining expertise in new fields. The future holds numerous opportunities for growth in sectors we might not yet foresee, similar to how technology and bioscience were not on our radar in 1974. We look forward to exploring these new and exciting possibilities.

